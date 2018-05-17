Check out the top-rated gas station restrooms in every state

Gas Buddy has released the highest-rated restrooms in each state. (Graphicstock)

When you're on a summer road trip, you probably just pick whichever gas station looks the cleanest from the outside.

But now, there's an actual list of the best gas station bathrooms across the United States.

Gas Buddy has released the highest-rated restrooms in each state.

QuikTrip took home the gold with seven states, including Kansas and Missouri, but a Texas-based gas station called Buc-ee’s secured as having the highest-rated gas station restrooms in the nation.

FULL LIST



Alaska - Tesoro

Alabama - MAPCO

Arkansas - Kum & Go

Arizona - QuikTrip

California - Quik Stop

Colorado - Kum & Go

Connecticut - Cumberland Farms

Delaware - Wawa

Florida - Wawa

Georgia - QuikTrip

Iowa - Cenex

Idaho - Chevron

Illinois - Kelley's Market

Indiana - Casey's General Store

Kansas - QuikTrip

Kentucky - Pilot

Louisiana - RaceTrac

Massachusetts - Cumberland Farms

Maryland - Wawa

Maine - Irving

Michigan - Holiday

Minnesota - Kwik Trip

Missouri - QuikTrip

Mississippi - Marathon

Montana - Cenex

North Carolina - QuikTrip

North Dakota - Casey's General Store

Nebraska - Kum & Go

New Hampshire - Irving

New Jersey - Wawa

New Mexico - Chevron

Nevada - Maverik

New York - 7-Eleven

Ohio - Sheetz

Oklahoma - QuikTrip

Oregon - Chevron

Pennsylvania - Wawa

Rhode Island - Cumberland Farms

South Carolina - QuikTrip

South Dakota - Sinclair

Tennessee - Weigel's

Texas - Buc-ee's

Utah - Maverik

Virginia - Wawa

Vermont - Mobil

Washington - Mobil

Wisconsin - Kwik Trip

West Virginia - Sheetz

Wyoming - Maverik

Hawaii - Shell

