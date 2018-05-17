Kemper Arena to now be called Hy-Vee Arena

More details were revealed about the future of the old Kemper Arena on Thursday, including a new name.

It will now be called the Hy-Vee Arena. This happened after Mosaic pulled out of its sponsorship.

It is being transformed into a "multi-use, state-of-the-art recreational facility.”

In addition to sporting tournaments already filling the majority of the calendar next year, there will be office and retail space.

There are already several signed tenants. To name a few, they include Escape House Kansas City, E-Gaming, Biggie's Arcade & Games, KC Hopps/Blue Moose, Longboards, Opera House Coffee, The Smoothie Shop, and Celebration of Life.

People backing the project say it's a catalyst for more development in the area.

Kemper Arena was built in the 1970s. The renovations will cost $39 million and are being handled by Foutch Architecture and Development.

The facility is expected to open in September.

“The commitment of Hy-Vee is a symbolic step for our re-purposing of this historic facility,” said Steve Foutch, chief executive officer of Foutch Architecture and Development. “Hy-Vee embodies the criteria we set out in finding a naming rights partner and their reputation for excellence in customer service and community involvement is the ideal fit for our venue.”

“We’ve got something that nobody else has, with 12 courts all in one place, with all these amenities, with seating," he said. "Everybody knows my joke, 'We also have beer.'"

“This partnership is the intersection of sports, health, recreation, economic opportunity and civic improvement. We are committed to projects and organizations that support these outreach goals in the cities we serve,” said Drew Holmes, Hy-Vee’s Senior Regional Vice President of the Kansas City Market/Southwest Region. “Hy-Vee Arena is a perfect way for us to celebrate our 30 years of service in the metro, and it will be a fitting extension of our brand in the heart of Kansas City.”

The new Hy-Vee Arena also comes with savings for taxpayers. Before the Foutch brothers took it over, it cost the city $1 million a year in upkeep.

“It’s going to generate a heck of a lot of tax revenue that goes into our general fund and is used in neighborhoods throughout the city,” said Councilman Scott Taylor.

Kemper Arena is now the HyVee Arena! New tenants have signed on and the building is on schedule to open this fall. Details at 5pm on @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/iE9ls750i7 — Kelli Taylor (@kellikctv5) May 17, 2018

