Kansas coach Bill Self to rappel down building for charity

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self is planning to help charity by dropping down a 7-story building this summer. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) -

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self is planning to help charity by dropping down a 7-story building this summer.

Self will rappel down the 888 Lofts building in Lawrence on Aug. 25 to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence.

Self said in a news release Wednesday that he has never done anything comparable to rappelling. He says he hopes his participation will generate interest.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the only requirement to join in is that participants must weigh between 100 and 300 pounds.

Self and his wife, Cindy, have been longtime supporters of the Boys & Girls Club. Coach Self says he has seen many players who were involved - and sometimes saved - by the work of the group.

