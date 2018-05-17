Person injured in shooting near 36th, Norton

The shooting happened Thursday at about 10:21 a.m. in the 3600 block of Norton Avenue. (File photo)

Police in Kansas City are investigating after someone was shot and injured on the city's eastern side.

The shooting happened Thursday at 10:23 a.m. in the 3600 block of Norton Ave.

The investigation has revealed that the shooting happened after an altercation in the street.

The suspect shot the victim once and ran away, heading south.

The victim, who is in his 30s, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Police say they are looking for an African-American man, who was wearing a black shirt and tan pants, in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

