Two arrested in connection with Prairie Village auto burglaries

Two people have been arrested in connection with a string of auto burglaries in Prairie Village.

Police were called about 4:45 a.m. Thursday on a report of two suspicious suspects in the area of West 72nd Street and Cherokee Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the suspects near West 71st Terrace and Belinder Road along with multiple parked vehicles that had been burglarized in the area. Further investigation also located two recently stolen vehicles in the area, police said.

The two were taken into custody. One man was taken to the Johnson County Jail to be held awaiting charges of felony possession of stolen property and theft from an auto. A juvenile male was taken to the Juvenile Intake Center to await the same charges.

