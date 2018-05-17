Photo shows $50,000 cash delivered to attorney in Greitens case

Thursday, in a response to News 4's request, Watkins sent two photos; one purporting to show the first $50,000 cash payment. (Al Watkins)

The St. Louis attorney at the center of now-dismissed Eric Greitens invasion of privacy case has released photos of, what he says, is money delivered by the Missouri Times publisher.

Al Watkins' lawfirm received two $50,000 cash payments in January. Watkins represents the ex-husband of a woman that Greitens had an affair with. In a recording made in 2015, the woman is heard telling her then-husband that she had an affair with Greitens, who is accused of taking a photo of her in a compromising position and threatening to share the photo if she spoke about their relationship.

Greitens has admitted to the affair but denied wrongdoing.

Thursday, in a response to News 4's request, Watkins sent two photos; one purporting to show the first $50,000 cash payment and a second showing a bank teller counting the money before deposit.

Watkins on Wednesday said the first payment, which was allegedly delivered by Missouri Times publisher Scott Faughn, came from a wealthy Republican donor.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.