School districts warn parents ahead of '13 Reasons Why' Season 2 release

Doctors at Children’s Mercy Hospital say, after the release of the first season, they had a shocking number of emergency room visits. (KCTV5)

It has been labeled controversial and groundbreaking.

The Netflix series '13 Reasons Why' forced families and schools to discuss the difficult topic of mental health, bullying and what needs to be done to keep children safe and healthy.

Now the jarring series is getting ready to release season 2.

Olathe schools are trying to get ahead of any impact the show’s second season may have. Schools will send a notice home on Thursday telling parents about the series and offering different possibilities for approaching it.

“I wasn’t aware they were doing a season two until the school notified us, which I’m thankful for,” parent Cerise Woods said.

In the show’s first season, the series touched on several sensitive subjects including sexual assault, bullying and why a teenage girl took her own life. It immediately sparked debate in its first season with critics worrying about glamorizing the issue and inspiring copycats.

“The first season as shocking actually it was more graphic than I expected it to be,” Woods added.

Doctors at Children’s Mercy Hospital say, after the release of the first season, they had a shocking number of emergency room visits.

Experts encourage parents to familiarize themselves with the show ahead of time and have an open conversation about the sensitive topics.

"If you're talking about the show or watching it together then ask that question, 'Have you known anybody that's had this kind of experience before?,' and to really reserve judgment and really listen," Children’s Mercy Child and Adolescence Psychiatrist Dr. Shayla Sullivant said.

Doctors are also asking parents, if their kids plan on watching the second season, to watch it with them, and to not be scared to ask questions.

“We know that just looking at someone, you can’t tell but often times when we ask the question we find that they're willing to talk with us and then we're able to do something about it,” Sullivant said.

Doctors also say it’s important for teachers and parents to pay close attention to any changes during the release of the new season.

“Maybe they've been having more academic struggles, maybe they're withdrawing from the family but I would really encourage parents to not just brush it off as a typical teenage thing and to really check it out with someone else who knows more about it,” Sullivant said.

Children’s Mercy is also making changes, as their patients who are 12 years old and older will undergo a universal suicide screening at the hospital.

“We know a lot of teenagers are more likely to talk about their friends and what’s going on in school around them than they are with themselves. So, that's often a good way to approach the conversation,” Sullivant said.

Olathe parents who spoke with KCTV5 News say they don't necessarily like that there is a second season being released but say it is something they don't plan on ignoring.

“They’re dealing with issues that just didn’t feel so prevalent when I was a teenager,” Woods said.

While Olathe schools are being proactive by sending these notices home today not all districts are. The Shawnee Mission School District, who lost two students last year, said they’re not planning on reaching out to parents.

Season 2 debuts Friday at midnight.

There is help available for those who need it.

The suicide prevention lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK. It's free and confidential emotional support that is manned 24 hours a day and seven days a week. Callers can also chat live with a counselor by logging onto suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.