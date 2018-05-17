EU demands an end to Trump tariff threats - KCTV5 News

EU demands an end to Trump tariff threats

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that "it's Europe's economic sovereignty, and what we are demanding is that we are exempted without conditions or time limits." (AP) French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that "it's Europe's economic sovereignty, and what we are demanding is that we are exempted without conditions or time limits." (AP)
SOFIA, BULGARIA (AP) -

The European Union is calling for an end to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to slap tariffs on EU steel exports as a new deadline looms for the duties to enter force.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that "it's Europe's economic sovereignty, and what we are demanding is that we are exempted without conditions or time limits."

In March, Trump slapped tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on imported aluminum, but has granted the EU a temporary exemption until June 1.

Convinced the move breaks global trade rules, the EU has drawn up a list of "rebalancing" duties worth some 2.8 billion euros ($3.4 billion) to impose on U.S. products if it is not permanently excluded.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.