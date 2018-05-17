Court documents: KCK man confesses to placing stick inside horse

Sergio Rodriguez Chaga, of Kansas City, KS, has been charged with animal cruelty and criminal damage to property. (Johnson County Detention Center)

Court documents are providing more details in an animal cruelty case that happened earlier this month in Johnson County.

Sergio Rodriguez Chaga, of Kansas City, KS, has been charged with animal cruelty and criminal damage to property. He is accused of and has confessed to ramming a stick inside the vagina of the horse, according to court documents.

Documents say authorities used witnesses and surveillance video to get a description of the suspect.

They go on to say that once contacted by police, Chaga confessed to placing the stick inside the horse.

He told police he did not do it out of malice toward the owners.

He’s back in court on May 17.

The veterinary bill for the owner of the horse cost at least $2,000, documents state. The incident happened on May 4.

