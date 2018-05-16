Police identify man murdered outside gym at Ward Parkway Center

Police found the victim in the parking lot between the PetSmart and Old Navy stores on the east side of the mall. He was taken to an area hospital where he eventually died. (KCTV5)

Police in Kansas City have identified the man gunned down outside a gym at Ward Parkway Center on Wednesday.

The shooting happened shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Police say the victim, 25-year-old Darrell Allen, had just come out of the 24-hour Genesis Health Clubs facility, located near Ward Parkway and W. 87th Street, when another man began chasing him. The man ran about 100 yards before he was shot by the suspect.

"He chased him. He chased him about 100 yards and was shooting at him the whole time," Kansas City Police Department Captain Darrin Snapp said.

About 30 rounds were fired before the killer drove away. Police said the shooter waited in the parking lot before the shooting.

Police found Allen on the sidewalk between the PetSmart and Old Navy stores on the east side of the mall, in the bushes. He was given CPR at the scene and taken to an area hospital where he ultimately died.

Allen was from Kansas City, but was living in Texas.

Kansas City police say the suspect was an African-American man wearing a white shirt. They described the suspect's vehicle as a dark-colored passenger vehicle.

Natalie Rellihan was inside the Genesis Health Club at the time of the shooting. She says she actually checked in at 9:36 p.m. and was calling police by 9:42 p.m.

“We seriously walked in that door and happened to go into the women's locker room right before this man walked out of the gym and got shot,” Rellihan said.

At this time, it’s unknown what led up to the shooting but police say the shooting only targeted the one victim. They also said the victim and shooter knew each other.

"He shot one person but it appears it was the person he was looking for," Snapp said. "It's not like he was an active shooter out here, just shooting anybody."

Ward Parkway Center released a statement following the shooting.

"We are shocked and saddened by the incident/shooting that occurred at Ward Parkway Shopping Center on Wednesday evening resulting in a tragic death. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim. KCMO Police believe this was an act targeted at this particular individual. All stores and restaurants remain open."

The police are reviewing surveillance footage that was filmed of the parking lot.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

About 10 years ago, Ward Parkway Mall was the scene of a violent mass shooting where a gunman walked around randomly shooting at people.

It was a beautiful spring day when a former Target security officer went on a rampage. Police found him and fatally shot him.

In the end, five people were injured, two were killed, and the gunman was dead.

That was the beginning of troubles for Ward Parkway. An economic downturn hit, too. In 2009, the troubled mall was auctioned on the courthouse steps.

Trader Joe's moved in a few years later to help anchor what is now a vibrant outdoor mall. About 40 businesses and a huge movie theater are now a part of Ward Parkway.

As for security, the management company declined to give specific information. They did say there are foot and car patrols, and they pointed out that what happened on Wednesday night was not a random shooting.

