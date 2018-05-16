Blue Springs man charged with murder after deadly shooting at mo - KCTV5 News

Blue Springs man charged with murder after deadly shooting at motel

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Marvin Belk, 44, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. (KCTV5) Marvin Belk, 44, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. (KCTV5)
BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -

A Blue Springs man has been charged with murder after another man was shot and killed during an argument at a motel on Wednesday.

Marvin Belk, 44, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

According to court records, Blue Springs police responded Wednesday evening to the Welcome Inn, located north of Interstate 70 and NW R.D. Mize Road in Blue Springs, and were flagged down by Belk who said he was the person they were looking for.

Officers recovered a handgun from Belk's waistband. He told police that he had been alerted that his son had been threatened in the parking lot. He went to the victim's room and confronted him.

At about 8 p.m., Belk said he pulled out the gun and shot the victim. He told police that after he shot the victim he realized he had made a mistake and went back and hugged his wife before surrendering to police.

Police later identified the victim as Joshua McDaniel, 37. They say McDaniel was taken to an area hospital in critical condition but died at about 8:55 p.m.

