Caught on camera: Strangers break into Kansas City woman's home, steal Range Rover

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A woman’s home security cameras captured two strangers breaking into her home while she was sleeping upstairs.

They stole her keys from her house near Zona Rosa in Kansas City and took off in her Range Rover.

A man found the victim’s work bag thrown out in the street near 31st Street and Wood Avenue in Kansas City, KS.

She is still shaken up that two armed men where inside her home feet away from where she was asleep.

In the video, it appears one of the suspects is sliding a gun back into his pocket. He and another suspect can be seen trying to conceal their faces and used a light to snoop around the victim’s home around 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The victim hopes anyone who recognizes the two men will immediately call police. She is thankful they took what they wanted without waking her to demand it and gunpoint.

Anyone who sees her vehicle with the license plate C-B-8 A-9-L driving around the metro is also asked to immediately report it.

Several witnesses have contacted the woman saying they believe they’ve spotted her car with two young men inside speeding through KCK.

If you have information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. 

