Pursuit ends with crash into farm property in Leavenworth County

Police in Bonner Springs arrested a suspect following a pursuit that spilled into Leavenworth County.

The police department said the suspect had a felony warrant.

Bonner Springs police say the pursuit began in the area of 134th and Riverview and ended in the 17200 block of Kansas Avenue.

The end of the pursuit resulted in the suspect colliding with farm property in Leavenworth County.

The suspect was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

No neighbors, offers or livestock were injured as a result.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.