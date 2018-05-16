Lee's Summit man charged in fatal crash on I-470

A Lee's Summit man has been charged with DWI in connection with a fatal vehicular crash on Interstate 470 in March. (File photo)

A Lee's Summit man has been charged with DWI in connection with a fatal vehicular crash on Interstate 470 in March.

Dung N. Phan, 41, faces DWI-death of another not a passenger, a Class B felony.

According to court records, a two-vehicle crash on I-470, south of US 40 Highway, resulted in the death of Carl Anthony Martin.

A reconstruction report on Phan's vehicle found it was traveling at a high rate of speed, in excess of 80 mph. Tests of his blood revealed an alcohol content above the limit.

Prosecutors requested a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.