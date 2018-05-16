Harrisonville community leaders break ground on long-awaited donation processing building

Officials were recently told that they would be able to build the new, 3,200 square-foot, processing building, attached to the back of the thrift shop. (Facebook/Harrisonville Thrift Shop)

Community leaders and pastors met in Harrisonville on Wednesday to break ground on a new donation processing building for a local thrift store.

The Harrisonville Thrift Shop is currently located in a small, crowded building, located at 1405 S Commercial Street.

Officials were recently told that they would be able to build the new, 3,200 square-foot, processing building, attached to the back of the thrift shop.

The Harrisonville Ministerial Alliance currently runs the shop and helps more than 350 Cass County, MO, families throughout the year with emergency funds for rent, medical bill and gas. Prices at the thrift store range from $.50 to just under $3 for clothing.

A food pantry stands next door and is also run by the alliance. Officials at the pantry say they help serve about 200 families a week.

The expansion is something officials have dreamed of for the last 20 years. They hope to have the new building up and running by the fall of 2018.

