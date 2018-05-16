KCPD searching for missing, endangered 21-year-old

Tin Lam, 21, was last seen Saturday at 10 a.m. in the 4200 block of N Colorado Avenue. (KCPD)

Police in Kansas City are searching for a man who they consider missing and endangered.

Tin Lam, 21, was last seen Saturday at 10 a.m. in the 4200 block of N Colorado Avenue.

Officers say Lam left his home that morning but did not show up for his college graduation.

Authorities say Lam is described as 5-foot and 10-inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with gray patches in his hair and white patches around his mouth and hands. They say he was wearing a light-colored shirt, dark jeans and Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Lam or his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

