Children’s Mercy Park to host U.S. women's national team in Tournament of Nations

Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, KS (AP) -

The U.S. women's national team has announced that this summer's Tournament of Nations will be played at stadiums in Kansas, Connecticut and Illinois.

The U.S. will host Australia, Brazil and Japan in the tournament, which kicks off at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, on July 26.

The tournament shifts to Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut on July 29 before wrapping at Toyota Park in Bridgeview, Illinois, on Aug. 2.

The four teams will play double-headers at each site, with the winner decided on points. Overall goal differential and total goals will act as the first tiebreakers.

For the United States, the tournament is a tuneup for World Cup qualifying this fall.

