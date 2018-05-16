Storm Chasers, KC Royals set a date for 2019 exhibition - KCTV5 News

Storm Chasers, KC Royals set a date for 2019 exhibition

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -

The Omaha Storm Chasers and Kansas City Royals have announced they'll play an exhibition game next March 25 at Werner Park.

The game announced Wednesday will mark the first time the Royals have played at Werner Park and first time in the Omaha area since 2000.

An exhibition that had been scheduled for this past March was canceled because of cold and wet weather.

The Omaha area has been home to the Royals' top farm club since 1969.

Royals general manager Dayton Moore said Omaha has had an "amazing and impactful influence on the success" of the big-league club and that he made it a priority to schedule an exhibition for 2019 after the 2018 game was canceled.

