VIDEO: Police officers turn wranglers after 3 horses escape in Gladstone

A group of high school students in Wisconsin pulled off their senior prank so well that even police officers were impressed.More >
Authorities have arrested a Belton man with driving while intoxicated after an elderly couple was killed in a fiery, head-on crash Tuesday.More >
A Cottontown woman has been arrested on child abuse and murder charges in connection with the death of a toddler she was babysitting.More >
A robber got shot trying to steal from a Memphis man at McDonald's, according to Memphis Police Department.More >
A man and woman sacrificed their lives to save a toddler from drowning in the ocean off Georgia’s coast on Mother’s Day.More >
The Nevada Highway Patrol discovered a totaled McLaren 720 off the road near Lake Mead Friday, and police said seatbelts saved the lives of the two people who were inside.More >
Authorities say Arnoldo Pompa-Rascon claims voices told him to shoot people. He's charged with assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.More >
Harbor Freight Tools is recalling more than one million chainsaws due to a serious injury hazard, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.More >
Jada Williams is just a middle school student, but she already has Division 1 aspirations.More >
Some people who listen to this audio file hear one thing; others hear something completely different. It's like it was put on the internet just to sow discord.More >
