Here's what's making allergy sufferers feel so miserable this spring

In the Kansas City metro, it's mainly walnut, hickory and mulberry trees that are releasing the most pollen. But the tree pollen count is actually slowly going down.

Now that we're deep into spring, it's hard to get away from the watery eyes and the sniffles due to pollen.

Right now, it's still the tree pollen that's causing issues.

In the Kansas City metro, it's mainly walnut, hickory and mulberry trees that are releasing the most pollen. But the tree pollen count is actually slowly going down.

However, grass pollen is on the rise. Mainly from our local ryegrass and orchard grass.

Grasses tend to start releasing pollen in late spring, but with our late start, we could see high tree and grass pollen levels overlap, which would mean a very long summer for allergy sufferers.

And, unless we get a rainy and especially cool day, pollen levels are going to remain in the high range.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.