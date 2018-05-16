Wanted: James Hansen

James Hansen is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for rape of a child. (CrimeStoppers)

James Hansen is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for rape of a child.

The original offense happened in 2002 in Franklin County and involved the sexual assault of a girl less than 14 years old.

His last known address was in Olathe, but his current location is unknown.

Hansen is a registered sex offender in Johnson County.

