Kansas governor hopeful picks ex-soldier as running mate

Democratic candidate Joshua Svaty has picked a former Army helicopter platoon leader and current local school board member as his running mate in the Kansas governor's race.

Svaty was introducing Katrina Lewison of Manhattan as his choice for lieutenant governor during a two-day, 11-city tour Wednesday.

He is the first of the three major candidates for the Democratic nomination to announce a running mate. The other major candidates are state Sen. Laura Kelly of Topeka and former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer.

Lewison served in the Army for 15 years, led a helicopter platoon in Iraq and commanded an aviation company in South Korea. She is a director of a company that provides communications services to local governments and was elected to the Manhattan school board last year.

