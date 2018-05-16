Council members meet Wednesday to address future of Kansas City's American Jazz Museum

For 20 years, the museum was financially stable. But that all changed in 2016 when the expenses began to outweigh the income. (KCTV5)

On Wednesday, the Kansas City Council Finance and Governance committee will meet to discuss the future of the American Jazz Museum.

For 20 years, the museum was financially stable. But that all changed in 2016 when the expenses began to outweigh the income.

A report suggested closing the museum to make improvements. However, museum officials say that would cause them to lose thousands of dollars.

That’s where a plan by City Council Member, Jermaine Reed comes into play.

A resolution was passed that would take $730,000 from the museums supplemental budget to keep the doors open while the space is renovated.

“The museum over the past 20 years has not necessarily had a revision as such so this allows for us to move forward with strategic planning but then also allows for us to move in a new direction,” Reed said.

The museum’s executive director stepped down as city officials looked for a solution. All but three of the 23-member board of directors are also expected to step down.

The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. officials are expected to provide insight into the next steps for the museum and whether any vacated positions have been filled.

Change in leadership was one of 26 suggestions in a consultant’s report issued in March.

