Harrisonville police clean off curse word after free children's library vandalized

The Little Free Library was vandalized with a cruse word and the word school. The curse word has been removed in this photo. (Facebook/Harrisonville Missouri Police Department)

It was an off duty police officer who found a profane statement scrawled across Little Free Library outside a Harrisonville elementary school early Sunday morning.

Harrisonville police say the officer was walking his dog when he saw the vandalism outside McEowen Elementary School.

"With the time of year, we believe it was probably a juvenile that vandalized that glass," Harrisonville Police Department Lt. Chris Osterberg said.

After seeing the vandalism, the officer returned home, grabbed cleaning supplies and cleaned the glass of the Little Free Library before it could be seen by any students.

Osterberg says the action of the officer is indicative of a much bigger culture with their department.

"We take pride in where we work. We are not just here to put criminals in jail, we're here to help our community and if that means cleaning glass up from some vandalism, then that's what it takes,"

School district administrators didn’t know the vandalism happened until they saw a post from the department on Facebook.

In the post, the department informed the public about the incident and the officers selfless act while admitting they understand that the end of school can be stressful.

"Look, we get it, the school year can seem as if it takes forever to end and you can't wait to escape. Blowing off steam can be a healthy thing, but not by scrawling curse words outside an elementary school on a free library set up solely to make things better for our town and the people in it," the post said.

Still, they say the actions are exactly what they would expect.

"It doesn't surprise me but it really does make me appreciate living in Harrisonville and having the police department that we do," said Jill Filer, Communications Director for the Harrisonville Cass R-X School District.

Osterberg says there will be no charges and no formal investigation into the matter.

