Blue Springs seventh grader already receiving D1 basketball scholarship offers

Jada Williams is just a middle school student, but she already has Division 1 aspirations.

A 7th grader at Brittany Hill Middle School in Blue Springs, she’s already received Division 1 scholarship offers from Illinois and Syracuse.

“It's been so exciting," Jada Williams said. "There are the haters out there that say it’s just my videos and blah, blah blah, but it just motivates me to get into the gym and be better.”

She practices every day, including at the Milestone Youth Center. Her work ethic is unlike any other, as is her special relationship with her trainer Marcus Walker.

“When it comes to workouts, we go on birthdays, we go on Christmas, New Year's. I think that separates her.”

She represented Team USA in Canada this past weekend, playing on the 9th grade team.

