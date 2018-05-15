Teen injured in Blue Springs wreck learning to walk again, thankful for stranger's kindness

A Blue Springs teenager who was seriously injured in a crash last month is learning to walk again as she recovers.

She’s overcome broken bones and surgeries and made the move from an intensive care unit back to her home.

Ever since the crash on April 26, Skylar Cranmer’s parents have taken turns being by her side.

On Tuesday, they celebrated her homecoming.

Want to help out the family? Click here.

Cranmer, 16, is getting lots of love from her cat, Alisa, her dog Haley and younger brother James.

"It feels better knowing that she is not at the hospital anymore," James Cranmer said. "She's home."

For the last 19 days doctors, nurses and therapists helped Skylar recover from a crash that sent her and three other teenagers to the hospital.

The impact broke both of Skylar’s femurs, six of her ribs and her C1 vertebrae. It caused a fracture in her spine and punctured her spleen. Doctors told her she was a “walking miracle.”

"I was so determined to get home," Skylar Cranmer said.

Learning to walk again and endure physical therapy has been extremely painful but she said she’s fortunate.

"It's hard, (but) it's better than the alternative of what it could have been."

Her family said they are appreciative to everyone who has helped out. Skylar said she is especially grateful for the help of a kind stranger who stayed by her side until emergency crews arrived.

She was ejected from the backseat of the Jeep.

"I was laying there in the grass and I was looking up at him," she said. "All I remember is asking him, 'Am I going to be okay? Am I going to be okay?'"

Skylar says she told everyone who visited her in the hospital to make sure they put on their seat belt as they left her room.

She hopes anyone hearing her story will remember to buckle up.

All four teenagers injured in the crash survived.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what may have caused the wreck.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.