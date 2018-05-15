Investigation continues into shooting that rattled Overland Park - KCTV5 News

Investigation continues into shooting that rattled Overland Park neighborhood

Police in Overland Park are on scene of a shooting in the 11700 block of Hardy. 

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday night. 

The victim, an adult male, remains in critical condition after being shot in the head. 

A person of interest was taken in custody, according to police.

Multiple sources tell KCTV5 the person of interest is a son of a Johnson County judge. 

The man who was taken into custody Wednesday night has not been charged and sources tell KCTV5 he has since been released, pending an investigation.

