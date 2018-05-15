Suspect arrested in multiple shooting cases in Northland

Police say a suspect has been arrested in the two non-fatal shootings that happened in the Northland last Friday night.

The individual is also a person of interest in the homicide on Barry Road and N. Marsten, which was the shooting death of Russell J. Fisk.

Fisk was found dead inside his car on Friday night.

Investigators also discovered the vehicle of interest in the case.

