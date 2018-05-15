Man arrested with DWI after elderly couple killed in fiery Cass County crash

The wreck happened about 7 p.m. near Holmes Road and 164th Street. (Betsy Webster/KCTV5)

Authorities have arrested a Belton man with driving while intoxicated after an elderly couple was killed in a fiery, head-on crash Tuesday.

Zachary St. George, 31, faces one count of felony driving while intoxicated and two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The wreck happened about 7 p.m. near Holmes Road and 164th Street.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2006 Dodge, driven by St. George was heading north and swerved into the southbound lanes, hitting a 2012 Honda head-on. The Dodge rolled onto its top and came to rest in the roadway. The Honda rolled and traveled off the right side of the road.

The driver of the Honda and a passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities later identified the two who died as John Henning, 80, and Nancy Henning, 78.

St. George was taken to an area hospital with moderate injuries.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.