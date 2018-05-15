Missouri man fighting cancer holds celebration of life with family, friends

A Missouri man with cancer and his family held a celebration of life on Saturday night.
Keith Keirsey has been fighting five different types of caner since 2010.
He tried an experimental treatment but it didn't work and when his doctor gave him that shocking news - he did what not many of us have the strength to do.
Doctors told him he may have as few as six months to liv and rather than sit around and wait for that day to come, he plans to have great long talks with his family, travel and throw himself a bash.
"This is to be a celebration, it is not a sad moment in life," he said. "I had always said that I've never really cared for funerals."
Instead, friends from as far back as grade school joined him in celebration. Each person was to write down a memory of Keith that he says he plans to read when he can no longer get around as well.
"I always wanted a nice big open bar for the people - but to be there and enjoy it - that's the best of both worlds," said longtime friend Joan McMillen.
For Keirsey, one of the best moments was dancing with his wife and his daughter to the song "I hope you dance."
The couple recently got back from a 60-day cruise around South America. They renewed their vows there, nearly 40 years after they first tied the knot.
He has one daughter and two grandsons and spends a lot of free time volunteering with abused or neglected children.
Kansas City Hospice has been working with Keirsey for a while and presented him with a hand made quilt for veterans to thank him for his service to the country.
Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.
