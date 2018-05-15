Back to business in North Kansas City one week after fire - KCTV5 News

Back to business in North Kansas City one week after fire

It's been one week since a massive fire in North Kansas City at Central Plains Trading near Armour and Swift. 

The flames were started by a cigarette that had not been properly disposed of. 

The building is now surrounded by protective fencing and boarded up. The businesses in the area are relatively unaffected and running smoothly. 

