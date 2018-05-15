Kansas City, BBQ capital of the world, ranked in PETA's Top 10 Vegan-Friendly list

If you want some of the best barbecue in the world, Kansas City has it covered.

But a recent recognition from PETA says Kansas City is growing as a vegan-friendly town as well.

Michael Valverde runs the Mud Pie Vegan Bakery and Cafe with his wife.

He said he was excited to learn about Kansas City's spot on the survey.

“We started to notice how many people have all these restrictions on their diet and they’re looking for something that they can’t find anywhere," he said. "“We want to make sure we can bring things to people that you wouldn’t know the difference really.”

If you're looking for something more than vegan desserts, KC Kitchen and Pizzeria has a vegan menu and it's all comfort food.

“I’m vegan and I appreciate that that’s why we’re growing like we are and the menu is expanding like it is," Dan Clarkson of KC Kitchen & Pizzeria said.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.