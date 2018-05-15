9mm handgun among tournament prizes benefiting local student group

A softball tournament in Harrisonville is raising money for local kids - and one of the prizes is a 9 mm handgun.

The tournament, which will be held at North Park, was going to be all law enforcement teams, but when the response wasn't quite matching up to the need, they opened it up to corporations as well.

The event is helping local students with the Cass Career Center's CSI class raise money.

Harrisonville Police Department Lt. Chris Osterberg says the police department secured two big prizes to be raffled off - a smoker and a CZ USA Handgun.

"The students for the CSI competed in a state level competition earlier this year and they won, so now they are able to go to nationals which are being held in Louisville, KY.," he said.

Osterberg says the winner of the tournament has to go through the background process as anybody else would in order to receive th e gun.

The tournament is not open to the general public.

If you are interested in donating or participating in the tournament, you can reach out to the Harrisonville Police Department.

