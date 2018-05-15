Colyer, 6 other governors sign letter backing Trump for Nobel Pe - KCTV5 News

Colyer, 6 other governors sign letter backing Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Posted: Updated:
(File photo) (File photo)

TOPEKA, KS. (KCTV/AP) - Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer and a group of fellow governors are backing President Donald Trump's nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.

McMaster and six fellow governors wrote to Norwegian Nobel Committee chairman Berit Reiss-Andersen this week, citing what they called Trump's "transformative efforts to bring peace to the Korean peninsula."

Earlier this month, 18 U.S. House Republicans formally nominated Trump, who's preparing for a historic summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

McMaster was an early Trump supporter in the 2016 election. Trump has backed him in next month's five-way South Carolina GOP primary.

Other signatories include Guam Gov. Eddie Baza Calvo; Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant; Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer; Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey; West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice; South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Maine Gov. Paul LePage.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.