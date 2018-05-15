Two arrested after break-in at Bonner Springs pizza restaurant

The Bonner Springs Police Department responded to a burglary investigation at Gambino’s Pizza at 128 Oak St. on April 16. (Bonner Springs Police Department)

Two men have been arrested after a break-in at Bonner Springs pizza restaurant last month.

The Bonner Springs Police Department responded to a burglary investigation at Gambino’s Pizza at 128 Oak St. on April 16.

Responding officers discovered that the front door had been pried open and several items from within the restaurant had been removed, including the cash drop safe. Video of the burglary showed two men entering the restaurant and removing these items.

Throughout the end of April, detectives followed up on leads pertaining to the burglary.

The detectives partnered with detectives from across the Kansas City metro area to share information in relation to the burglary. It was determined that the suspects in the Gambino’s burglary had also burglarized several other locations in Lawrence, Kansas City, KS, Kansas City, MO and Edwardsville.

Bonner Springs detectives were able to develop enough information on the suspects to have arrest warrants issued in their names.

Nathan Chrisman was taken into custody last Friday in Kansas City and was extradited to the Wyandotte County Jail.

On Tuesday, the second suspect, John Heckman, was taken into custody in Lawrence and remains in the Douglas County Jail awaiting extradition to Wyandotte County.

