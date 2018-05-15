Ramp from EB I-670 to SB US 71 back open after semi crash

The downtown loop is back open for business after a rough drive in after a semi ended up on its side. (Michael Ross/KCTV5 News)

A sign is posted nearby, warning truck drivers about the turn on the ramp to U.S. Highway 71 southbound from Interstate 670, didn’t do much Tuesday morning when a driver overturned his semi truck.

Police say the driver was going too fast when he noticed he was going to miss his exit. He turned to go onto the on-ramp but lost control of the semi and flipped it, blocking traffic

The driver of the semi was not hurt. But, the on-ramp was shut down for almost three hours during the morning rush. Traffic had to be diverted until police were able to clear the scene.

Once the truck was towed away, crews cleaned up the little gas that spilled on the road before opening it back up to traffic.

