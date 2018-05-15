City officials frustrated with individuals illegally dumping dog poop in Mission Hills

The city recently caught these men on surveillance camera bringing bags and bags of dog waste to the bins, overfilling them. (City of Mission Hills)

Dogipots rarely go unused in one Mission Hills neighborhood. But lately, someone has been abusing the waste receptacles.

“It's been frustrating,” said Jennifer Lee, the assistant city administrator for Mission Hills.

Lee said the city recently caught these men on surveillance camera bringing bags and bags of dog waste to the bins, overfilling them.

“We are trying to provide a service to residents and making these available to them,” Lee said.

The city says the waste these people are stuffing in the bins qualifies as commercial dumping which is illegal in Mission Hills.

“The bins are for residential use,” Lee said.

Mission Hills is sharing the pictures hoping the culprits will dispose of that waste properly.

“I think an overflowing waste bin is unattractive. The whole point is to keep the neighborhood looking nice,” dog walker Emma Wheatley said.

