Police investigate 2 reported lewd acts in Overland Park

The Overland Park Police Department is investigating two incidents in which a man approached a female, made sexual remarks and committed a lewd act.

The first incident happened about 10:30 a.m. on May 4 in the Lifetime Fitness parking lot located at 6800 West 138th Street.

The second incident involved a minor and occurred on the same day around 5:45 p.m. at 144th Street and Horton.

Both victims described the man as a white male, around 35 years old, with slicked back or spiked hair, and facial hair.

The suspect is believed to be driving a dark gray Mercedes SUV.

If you have any information please contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8732.

