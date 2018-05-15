Missing 22-year-old Kansas City man found safe in Columbia, MO

LaKille Hood-Bryant was last seen at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 8000 Block of James A. Reed Road. (KCPD)

UPDATE: Kansas City police say a missing 22-year-old man was found safe.

Lakille Hood-Bryant was found in Columbia, MO.

He is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

Kansas City police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 22-year-old Kansas City man.

LaKille Hood-Bryant was last seen at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 8000 Block of James A. Reed Road.

He is said to be 6-feet tall and weighs 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a purple K-State T-shirt, gray jeans and gray Reebok tennis shoes.

If located, please call 911 and notify the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

