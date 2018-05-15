A that do pop-up could be robust with heavy downpours, brief wind gusts and lightning for outdoor activities. (KCTV5)

Any storms that do develop in the afternoon and evening will be few and far between. (KCTV5)

Isolated storms will linger in the forecast Tuesday with highs near 80 degrees. (KCTV5)

Isolated storms will linger in the forecast Tuesday with highs near 80 degrees.

"Any storms that do develop in the afternoon and evening will be few and far between, but worth a mention any that do pop-up could be robust with heavy downpours, brief wind gusts and lightning for outdoor activities," StormTrack5 Meteorologist Erin Little said.

Most will be dry the rest of the week with increasing chances for storms this weekend.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.