Hechavarria shimmies past Perez at plate, Rays beat Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Adeiny Hechavarria danced around catcher Salvador Perez with an inventive slide at home plate to score the go-ahead run, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Monday night.

Hechavarria dashed home on Matt Duffy's single to right field in the sixth inning, sidestepped Perez to the right, then dove back toward the plate. Hechavarria faked toward the dish with his right hand, then jabbed his left hand just past Perez's outstretched glove to tag the plate.

Umpire Rob Drake immediately signaled him safe.

Ryan Yarbrough (3-2) allowed one run over five innings for Tampa Bay, and Duffy had three hits and drove in both runs.

Eric Skoglund (1-3) permitted two runs on seven hits, walked none and struck out four in 7 2/3 innings, his longest career outing. He tied a Royals' record with six assists by a pitcher.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.