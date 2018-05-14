Senate leaders call for Greitens to resign; House leadership calls for investigation to continue

A few hours after a felony invasion of privacy charge was dropped against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (R), the Missouri Senate Leadership reaffirmed its call for the governor to resign.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe (R) and Senate Pro Tem Ron Richard (R) released a statement Monday night, saying Greitens has "lost the moral authority" to lead.

Full statement below:

“The dismissal of the felony invasion of privacy charge does not change the facts that have been revealed to the Missouri House of Representative’s Special Investigative Committee on Oversight. "The House’s investigation and the Circuit Attorney’s case are two separate paths. The members of the House committee have discovered a disturbing pattern of allegations, most of which are completely separate from the case dismissed today. They need time to finish their investigation. "We now hope the governor and his staff are more forthcoming with the facts, and they decide to appear before the special investigative committee. The governor has lost the moral authority and the ability to lead the state going forward, and we reaffirm our call that he resign immediately.”

While stopping short of impeachment or a resignation call in its statement, Missouri House Speaker Todd Richardson (R), House Speaker Pro Tem Elijah Haahr (R) and House Majority Leader Rob Vescovo (R) said the House's investigation work should continue.

Full statement:

"The legislature is a separate and a co-equal branch of government with a separate responsibility entrusted to it by our Constitution. We owe it to Missourians to have a fair and thorough investigation of the facts. To date the committee's work has not only provided two reports on the facts to the General Assembly but, more importantly, it has also exposed additional concerns relating to the governor's conduct. This is why we remain committed to that process and await any recommendations it has for the House. Without the pending trial this week, it allows the Governor to take advantage of our open offer to share his side of the facts."

