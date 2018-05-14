No injuries following school bus fire in Kansas City

No injuries were reported following a school bus fire Monday afternoon on Cleaver II and Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City.

Two students and two adults were on board at the time of the fire.

They evacuated the bus after the driver heard a pop. Moments later, smoke and fire occurred in the undercarriage of the bus.

All parties were transferred to another bus.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.