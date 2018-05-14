One arrested following police pursuit on Kansas side - KCTV5 News

One arrested following police pursuit on Kansas side

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

A police pursuit has wrapped up on westbound Kansas Highway 32 just west of Kansas Highway 7. 

The Kansas Highway Patrol tried to stop a driver for traffic violations shortly before 4 p.m. on westbound I-70 near 110th Street. 

The driver refused to stop and the pursuit ended about eight minutes later. 

He was caught after a short foot pursuit. 

No injuries were reported in the incident. 

