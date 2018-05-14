Kansas City police to increase enforcement at Barry Road, I-29

The Kansas City Police Department said it will increase enforcement at Northwest Barry Road and Interstate 29 over the next few months. (KCTV5)

The Kansas City Police Department said it will increase enforcement at Northwest Barry Road and Interstate 29 over the next few months.

According to police, 263 crashes occurred in the area between March 2017 to March 2018. Police say it's the highest crash location in the department's North Patrol Division.

"The results of these crashes ranged from property damage to fatalities," police said in a news release. "KCPD members are concerned someone else could lose their life if nothing is done."

The extra enforcement will begin May 21. Police will work with the Missouri Highway Patrol and the Platte County Sheriff's Office in an effort to reduce crashes in the area of Barry Road and I-29.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.