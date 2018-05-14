Royals recall Hunter Dozier; place Lucas Duda on 10-day disabled - KCTV5 News

Royals recall Hunter Dozier; place Lucas Duda on 10-day disabled list

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Royals say infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier has been recalled from Triple-A Omaha and will be available for Monday night's game against the Tampa Bay Rays at 6:05 p.m. 

Dozier will wear uniform No. 17.

The team also placed first baseman Lucas Duda on the 10-day disabled list with right foot plantar fasciitis. Duda will be eligible for reinstatement on May 24.

The 26-year-old Dozier who hails from Wichita Falls, Texas, was the Royals’ first-round selection in the 2013 First-Year Player Draft (eighth overall).

