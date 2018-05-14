Kansas City police look for car that hit man in wheelchair - KCTV5 News

Kansas City police look for car that hit man in wheelchair

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A man in a motorized wheelchair has died after he was hit by a vehicle in downtown Kansas City.

The victim has been identified as Phillip M. Noel, 50, of Kansas City. 

The investigation determined that Noel had been crossing 11th Street north-to-south in a marked crosswalk in a motorized wheelchair about 9:30 a.m. Monday when he was struck by a white passenger car. The vehicle then left the scene headed west.

Noel was taken to an area hospital but died a short time after arrival. The vehicle was not immediately located. 

Officers are looking for white Saturn Aura passenger car with front-end damage and possibly a temporary tag.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

"We've got officers checking the immediate area to see if we can locate the video," Kansas City Police Department Sgt. Bill Mahoney said. 

