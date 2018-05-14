Watch the Royal Wedding live on KCTV5 starting at 3 a.m. Saturday

In this Nov. 27, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for the media in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, after announcing their engagement. The couple will wed on May 19. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool via AP)

If you're as excited as many people are for the Royal Wedding, get ready for a truly show-stopping event May 19.

Here are 12 fun facts to know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

1. There won't be a traditional fruit cake for dessert. Royal tradition is to have a fruit cake as the main dessert, but Harry and Meghan are changing it up. The couple has chosen a lemon elderflower cake that will be covered with buttercream icing and decorated with fresh flowers.

2. The flowers will be given to charities after the wedding. There's bound to be more flowers at the wedding than any one person would know what to do with, so the couple is showing their charitable side and donating the arrangements.

3. Harry and Meghan asked for donations to seven charities in place of receiving wedding gifts. The charities include: Children’s HIV Association (CHIVA), Crisis, Myna Mahila Foundation, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, StreetGames, Surfers Against Sewage and The Wilderness Foundation UK. Prince William and Kate Middleton also requested charity donations as wedding gifts for their 2011 wedding, raising more than $1.7 million for 26 charities.

4. Prince William will be Prince Harry's best man. It's no surprise that Harry would choose his brother to be his best man. Harry was the best man at William's 2011 wedding.

5. However, there will be no maid of honor. Instead, Meghan will have a handful of friends helping her out on the big day.

6. A 19-year-old cellist will be playing music at the wedding. Among others, Sheku Kammeh-Mason, a 19-year-old Royal Academy of Music student, will perform at the wedding.

7. The same photographer that took the couple's official engagement photos will be the official wedding photographer. Meghan and Harry's engagement photos were stellar, so why not hire Alexi Lubomirski for the job again?

8. ?There is a dress code. Men must wear a "morning suit or lounge suit," and women must wear a "day dress" that is knee-length and covers the shoulders. Women are also asked to wear a hat.

9. The couple did not hire a wedding planner. Kensington Palace said Meghan and Harry are spearheading the majority of the wedding planning themselves.

10. You won't see baby Prince Louis at the wedding. Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George will attend the wedding, but Prince Louis will stay at home. Prince Louis was born April 23, 2018.

11. Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, will walk his daughter down the aisle. Despite rumors about who would accompany Meghan down the aisle, Kensington Palace confirmed it will be Meghan's father. Meghan's mother will escort her daughter to St. George's Chapel for the ceremony.

12. Six horses will accompany the couple for the procession following the ceremony. Milford Haven, Storm, Plymouth and Tyrone will pull the carriage. Sir Basil and Londonderry will be outriders.

