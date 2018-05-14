Drake headed to Kansas City this summer

Platinum-selling artist Drake is headed to Kansas City this summer. (AP)

The ‘Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour' will arrive at the Sprint Center on July 31. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Drake will be joined by special guests and “Walk It Talk It” collaborators Migos on a North American run throughout this summer and fall.

The 41-date outing will kick off July 26 in Salt Lake City, UT and visit cities across the U.S. and Canada including Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Detroit, Boston, Miami, Vancouver, and many more.

The tour announcement follows the release of Drake’s hit singles “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What,” leading up to his highly-anticipated fifth studio album Scorpion.

American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday through 10 p.m. Thursday.

