Severe thunderstorms developing southwest of the metro area

Increasing chances for storms are on the way Monday with the risk for severe weather tonight.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will rumble through our area this evening with the potential for large hail and damaging wind gusts.

A severe thunderstorms watch is in effect for most of our area until 10 PM, but the threat for a strong storm or two will continue well past midnight across areas mainly south of the metro.

Large hail and damaging winds will be the biggest concern early evening through sunset, with flooding rain and lightning also a concern for any outdoor activities. Gusts with a severe storm could reach 60 mph or greater and there’s potential for hail to be up to quarter size or larger.

Hail and strong winds are possible as more storms move through the metro tonight. We intercepted this storm with pea sized hail just outside of Fort Scott, KS. Updates on @KCTV5 at 6pm pic.twitter.com/rq4UpsGX4D — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) May 14, 2018

There is the potential for hail and damaging winds tonight. We are tracking storms and traffic conditions. Updates on @KCTV5 at 5pm pic.twitter.com/vGAgWd31Th — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) May 14, 2018

Thick rain clouds over Belton. Thunder and lightning in distance to NE. Light rain falling right now in Belton. @KCTV5 #mowx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/kPsPqi1jnj — Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) May 14, 2018

