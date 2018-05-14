Severe thunderstorms developing southwest of the metro area - KCTV5 News

Severe thunderstorms developing southwest of the metro area

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Ronelle Williams, Meteorologist
Connect
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Increasing chances for storms are on the way Monday with the risk for severe weather tonight.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will rumble through our area this evening with the potential for large hail and damaging wind gusts. 

A severe thunderstorms watch is in effect for most of our area until 10 PM, but the threat for a strong storm or two will continue well past midnight across areas mainly south of the metro.

Large hail and damaging winds will be the biggest concern early evening through sunset, with flooding rain and lightning also a concern for any outdoor activities. Gusts with a severe storm could reach 60 mph or greater and there’s potential for hail to be up to quarter size or larger.

To get weather updates on your phone, download our StormTrack5 Weather app. Click here to download it on the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.